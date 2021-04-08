Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $220.71 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Prologis worth $220,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.