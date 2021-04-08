Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $231.30 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Copart worth $231,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,384,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,218,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,368,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,155,000 after buying an additional 62,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

