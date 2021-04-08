Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $241.10 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,329 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Zendesk worth $241,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,579 shares of company stock worth $17,235,017 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.