Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $264.85 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,598 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Autodesk worth $264,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.94 and a 200 day moving average of $274.24. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.46 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

