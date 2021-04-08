Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $429.90 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,452,517 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $429,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

