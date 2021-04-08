Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $519.23 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Union Pacific worth $519,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

