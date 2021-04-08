Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,586,326 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of NextEra Energy worth $369,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

