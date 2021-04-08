Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Chubb worth $218,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

