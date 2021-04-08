Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,772 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Oracle worth $280,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $74.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

