Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,140,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,951,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of JD.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $81.25 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

