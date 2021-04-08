Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 338,754 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Humana worth $232,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana stock opened at $411.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.33 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

