Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 471,944 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Best Buy worth $228,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.59 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

