Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,882 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,882 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of BlackRock worth $402,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $725.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $790.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.00.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

