Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 800,706 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.50% of NetApp worth $220,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NTAP stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

