Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $543,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $365.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $246.26 and a one year high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

