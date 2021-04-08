Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 695,856 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $449,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

