Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,661 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,661 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Rockwell Automation worth $422,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

ROK opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

