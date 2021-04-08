Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of The Cooper Companies worth $249,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

