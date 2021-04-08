Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of United Parcel Service worth $520,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in United Parcel Service by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 114,198 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

