Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Accenture posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.79. 6,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,414. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.56. Accenture has a 52-week low of $165.07 and a 52-week high of $283.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

