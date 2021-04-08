Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. General Electric reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 54,666,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,674,656. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.