Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce $20.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

