Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.53 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $3,167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

