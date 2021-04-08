Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $296.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.70 million and the highest is $301.30 million. Hexcel posted sales of $541.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.