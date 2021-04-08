Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report sales of $138.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.26.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.