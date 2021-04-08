Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Oracle posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 13,340,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. Oracle has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.