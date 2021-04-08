Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.90. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

CRM traded up $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $224.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

