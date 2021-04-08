Analysts Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($4.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000.

TARS opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

