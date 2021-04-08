Analysts Anticipate Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post sales of $16.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Shares of TRIT opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Triterras has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.