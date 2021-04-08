Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

