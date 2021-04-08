Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 8th (QADA, SKHHY, VSTO, VTSI, VUZI, VVOS, WASH, WETF, WISA, WRLD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 8th:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get QAD Inc alerts:

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.