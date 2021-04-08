Analysts Expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth about $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

