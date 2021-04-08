Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 965,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

