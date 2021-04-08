Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.47). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Exagen stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,303. The company has a market cap of $209.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $118,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

