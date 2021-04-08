Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report sales of $138.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.63 million to $139.70 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $580.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,234,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

