Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce sales of $117.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.71 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

