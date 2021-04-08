Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $180.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.34 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $192.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $735.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $743.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.68 million, with estimates ranging from $783.10 million to $788.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,232,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.33 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

