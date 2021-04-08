Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

