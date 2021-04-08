Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.14. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $264.01 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

