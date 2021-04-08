Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

