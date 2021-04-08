Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,926. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

