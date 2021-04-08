Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.50 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

PBF stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

