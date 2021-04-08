Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Profound Medical by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

