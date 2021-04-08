Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 45,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

