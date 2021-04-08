Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($2.75). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,823,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVE stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.