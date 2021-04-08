Analysts Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.65. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 97,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,165. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

