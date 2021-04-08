Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.46.

TSE:MAG opened at C$20.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.75 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.56.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

