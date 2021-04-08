Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 8th (ABEV, ADS, AEE, ALLY, CCU, CCX, DMAC, ES, HUBS, SYF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 8th:

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). Evercore ISI issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). The firm issued a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

