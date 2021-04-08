Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 8th (ADBE, AZEK, BILL, CXBMF, DOCU, DROOF, FSTX, GMTX, HUBS, INTU)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 8th:

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF). The firm issued a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.