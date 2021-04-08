Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 8th (ADBE, AZEK, BILL, CXBMF, DOCU, DROOF, FSTX, GMTX, HUBS, INTU)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 8th:

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF). The firm issued a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

