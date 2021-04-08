Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

NYSE:PII opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 417.00 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $140.93.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.